FX has set April 19 as the Season 4 premiere date for its outlaw biker drama, Mayans M.C.

Co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, the show is a spinoff of Sons of Anarchy.

Mayans M.C. focuses on brothers/Mayans members EZ and Angel Reyes and their Mexican immigrant father, Felipe; the Galindo drug cartel; and the law-enforcement officers and politicians with whom they all cross paths.

It stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas.