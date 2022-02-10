FX has set April 19 as the Season 4 premiere date for its outlaw biker drama, Mayans M.C.
ADVERTISEMENT
Co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, the show is a spinoff of Sons of Anarchy.
Mayans M.C. focuses on brothers/Mayans members EZ and Angel Reyes and their Mexican immigrant father, Felipe; the Galindo drug cartel; and the law-enforcement officers and politicians with whom they all cross paths.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.