The fourth season of the British singing competition series, The Voice Kids, is set to premiere in July, ITV announced.

Coaching the aspiring entertainers this season will be will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Paloma Faith.

Emma Willis has returned to host the show.

Most of the episodes were recorded before production was shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 425,000 people worldwide.

Although filming is now allowed to resume in Britain, it is unclear how the live finale of The Voice Kids will take place in keeping with social distancing and other safety practices.