TLC announced the six couples who will be profiled in their search for love on Season 4 of their hit reality show 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The show returns one couple, Daniele and Yohan, from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise as New Yorker Daniele leaves her life behind to convince Yohan, who hails from the Dominican Republic, that life in the island nation is their best bet for the future.

In the trailer just released for Season 4, we see two of the couples with the storylines most likely to be the most dissected on social media. Gabriel and Isabela meet in Columbia and are happy together. But Gabriel is worried that Isabela's family will not accept their relationship as he's a transgender man.

Despite a age difference of 43 years, Debbie and Oussama have connected enough through their mutual love of art for Debbie to move to Morocco. But will things work in another country when she's so much older than him?

Per TLC, here's the info on the other three couples on season 4.

"Jen (Oklahoma) & Rishi (India): After meeting in a hotel lobby on a trip to India, Jen took a hard pass on Rishi. Fast forward a month, and she said yes to his marriage proposal. Rishi is facing a lot of pressure from his family as they want to set up an arranged marriage and to make matters more complicated, they have no idea about his relationship with Jen.

"Kris (Alabama) and Jeymi (Colombia): Kris has faced many challenges in her life but has now built a strong foundation for her family in the US. She risks everything to move to Colombia to marry Jeymi, who she has never met in person. The clock is ticking with their wedding planned for just days after Kris arrives in Colombia.

"Nicole (California) and Mahmoud (Egypt): Nicole met Mahmoud in a fabric store on her last day of a spiritual tour through Egypt. On that very first day, he proposed. Nicole traveled back to Egypt three weeks later to get married, without informing her family and friends until after the fact. Now, she's ready to go all-in on her move to Egypt, but Nicole worries that some cultural differences may be too big to overcome."

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on TLC on Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. It will also stream on TLC.com and via the Discovery+ app.