Season 3 of the contemporary ranch drama Yellowstone is scheduled to premiere on Paramount Network on June 21.

Lost alum Josh Holloway joined the cast for its third season. He plays Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager who crosses paths with the powerful Dutton family.

Costner plays John Dutton, "who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States," according to press notes. "Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect; the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries."