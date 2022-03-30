Season 3 of History Channel's docu-series, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, is set to debut on May 3.

"With full, unprecedented access to one of the most infamous and secretive hot spots of paranormal and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP)-related activities on earth, Season 3 of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch follows the accredited team of scientists, researchers, and experts as they push their experiments beyond anything that has been done on the ranch before," the cable network said in a press release Tuesday.

The titular, 512-acre property is located in Utah's Uinta Basin. Odd occurrences at the place, which has been dubbed "UFO Alley," have been the subject of study and media attention since the 1950s.

The TV show follows a team -- led by current owner Brandon Fugal and astrophysicist, aerospace engineer and optical scientist Dr. Travis Taylor -- as they conduct scientific experiments "to engage the mysterious phenomena on the ranch," the press release said.