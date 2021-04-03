Season 2 of the animated series Archibald's Next Big Thing is set to debut on Peacock on April 22.

"Whether he's trying to create the ultimate Strutter family photo, eluding an overzealous librarian after an overdue book or accidentally crashing Finly's band's performance, Archibald always finds a way to celebrate life's little moments to the fullest," a news release from the streaming service said Friday.

The voice cast for the kids' show includes Tony Hale, Adam Pally, Jordan Fisher, Chelsea Kane, Kari Wahlgren, Casey Wilson and Rosamund Pike.

The series is based on the children's book by Hale, Tony Biaggne, Victor Huckabee and Misty Manley.