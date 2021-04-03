Season 2 of 'Archibald's Next Big Thing' to debut on Peacock April 22
UPI News Service, 04/03/2021
Season 2 of the animated series Archibald's Next Big Thing is set to debut on Peacock on April 22.
"Whether he's trying to create the ultimate Strutter family photo, eluding an overzealous librarian after an overdue book or accidentally crashing Finly's band's performance, Archibald always finds a way to celebrate life's little moments to the fullest," a news release from the streaming service said Friday.
