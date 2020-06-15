HBO Max is giving a glimpse of Search Party Season 3.

The preview shows Dory (Shawkat) and Drew (Reynolds) go on trial for the death of Keith Powell (Ron Livingston). Dory and her friends struggle with the coverup as the trial skyrockets Dory to fame.

"As Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight. Dory's sanity begins to fracture, and it becomes increasingly clear that the group may not have brunch together again for quite some time," an official synopsis reads.

HBO Max also released a poster for the new season.

"Search Party" Season 3 premieres June 25 on HBO Max. Photo courtesy of HBO Max

Search Party is co-created and executive produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter. The series originally aired on TBS and moved to HBO Max for its third season.

Season 3 will be available to stream June 25.