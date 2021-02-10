Dark comedy Search Party has been renewed for a fifth season at HBO Max.

ADVERTISEMENT

Search Party Season 4 came to HBO Max in January. The new season saw Shawkat's Dory kidnapped by her stalker Chip (Cole Escola) with her friends on the case once again.

Susan Sarandon, Griffin Dunne and Ann Dowd also starred in Season 4.

Search Party hails from showrunners and executive producers Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss. The duo have signed two-year overall deals to develop new programming for HBO Max.

"We are thrilled that HBO Max has not only given the world a fifth season of Search Party, but also shown this much faith in our partnership with them as we develop new projects for the platform," Bliss and Rogers said in a statement.

"Potential titles for upcoming shows include Monkey's Love Manhattan and The Pineapple Predicament. Those aren't actual shows we would ever pitch but it exhibits that we can make up titles if we need to," they continued.