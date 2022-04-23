Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn has finalized his divorce from Mortal Engines and Animal Kingdom actress Leila George.

TMZ and People.com cited court documents as showing a judge signed off on the split Friday.

Penn, 60, and George, 31, began dating in 2016. They got married in July 2020 and George filed for divorce in October 2021.

irreconcilable differences were given as the reason for the breakup and neither party sought spousal support from the other.

George is the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio and actress Greta Scacchi.