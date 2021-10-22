"'Dynamite' started out as just a good vibe song. After recording 'Cheap Thrills' Sia and I knew we would record another single and 'Dynamite' is the second installment," Paul said in a press release. "'Dynamite' is another feel good record for me and I just want to thank Sia and her entire team, my team Duttyrock, my management team and big up my mom who introduced me to Sia's music."
Paul released his seventh studio album, Live N Livin, in March. Sia released an album, Music, as the soundtrack for her film of the same name in February.
