Sean McLaughlin is one of Charity Lawson's 25 bachelors competing on The Bachelorette's upcoming twentieth season.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sean is a 25-year-old software sales representative from Tampa, FL.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

The Bachelorette's new season is set to premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC, and episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT.

Charity is a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She originally competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on Season 27 of The Bachelor earlier this year.

After Zach met Charity's family, he eliminated her in fourth place on The Bachelor.

But now it's Charity's turn to hand out the roses, and she may just find the love of her life.

Could Sean woo Charity and turn out to be the guy who steals her heart from the other men?

Does Sean have what it takes to win Charity's First Impression Rose, and what about her final rose? Maybe Sean and Charity will end up together and engaged!

Until viewers find out what happens between Sean and Charity on the show, let's learn some information about this handsome suitor right now.

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette Season 20 contestant Sean McLaughlin.


ABC says Sean McLaughlin is "really someone special"

ABC has gushed about Sean's blue eyes and great career in software sales. ABC teased that Sean "has it all," except for one thing that's missing in his life -- a partner in crime.

"I'm just looking for the girl of my dreams to share my life with," Sean says.

Sean was excited about the possibility of taking Charity home and starting their lives together.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  


Sean recently bought his first house

Sean is pretty settled in his life in Florida. The chiseled bachelor is a fan of Polo, cigars, and boat rides on the water.

Sean has a brother named Danny and a furbaby that he loves, a French bulldog named Bane.

When he's not playing with his dog or hanging out with his friends, Sean loves to play golf or cook. He's even shared some of his recipes on Instagram, including one for prime rib.


Sean is an executive sales representative for Paycom

Sean has worked full-time at Paycom for over two years as an executive sales representative.

Before his job at Paycom, Sean was an account executive for BrightEdge for a year. He had also served as a sales development representative for the company.

After college, Sean was a sales intern for Barstool Sports for one year.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)


Sean attended several different colleges

Sean went to college in Florida before transferring to a school in New York

Sean graduated from Fordham Gabelli School of Business with a Bachelor's degree in 2019. He majored in Finance with a minor in Economics.

Sean began his college education at the University of Tampa -- John H. Sykes College of Business. He attended the university from 2015 to 2016.

It then appears Sean went to Hudson Valley Community College for four months, where he was a member of the NJCAA All-Academic First Team.


Sean is a son of a New York politician

Sean is a son of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, who represented the 107th District in the New York State Assembly from 2011 to 2017, according to the Times Union newspaper based in Albany, NY.

Steve was elected Rensselaer County Executive in November 2017.

In 2021, Steve was reportedly indicted on charges of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, which are both felonies.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Click here to read The Bachelorette spoilers for Charity's upcoming season, including which guys made it all the way to the end.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 20
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 20 NEWS