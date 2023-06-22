The Bachelorette's new season is set to premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC, and episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT.
Charity is a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She originally competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on Season 27 of The Bachelor earlier this year.
After Zach met Charity's family, he eliminated her in fourth place on The Bachelor.
But now it's Charity's turn to hand out the roses, and she may just find the love of her life.
Could Sean woo Charity and turn out to be the guy who steals her heart from the other men?
Does Sean have what it takes to win Charity's First Impression Rose, and what about her final rose? Maybe Sean and Charity will end up together and engaged!
Until viewers find out what happens between Sean and Charity on the show, let's learn some information about this handsome suitor right now.
Sean went to college in Florida before transferring to a school in New York
Sean graduated from Fordham Gabelli School of Business with a Bachelor's degree in 2019. He majored in Finance with a minor in Economics.
Sean began his college education at the University of Tampa -- John H. Sykes College of Business. He attended the university from 2015 to 2016.
It then appears Sean went to Hudson Valley Community College for four months, where he was a member of the NJCAA All-Academic First Team.
Sean is a son of a New York politician
Sean is a son of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, who represented the 107th District in the New York State Assembly from 2011 to 2017, according to the Times Union newspaper based in Albany, NY.
Steve was elected Rensselaer County Executive in November 2017.
In 2021, Steve was reportedly indicted on charges of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, which are both felonies.