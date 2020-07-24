Sean Hayes officiates a quarantine wedding on 'Kimmel'
UPI News Service, 07/24/2020
Sean Hayes surprised a nurse from Santa Maria, Calif., with a quarantine wedding while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Hayes met with nurse Lucio Arguijo on Thursday who was the show's latest #HealthCareHero.
Arguijo said that his wedding to his fiance Ian had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hayes stated that he has become ordained as an internet minister and offered to officiate their wedding on air, which the couple agreed to.
The Will & Grace alum also sent rings to the couple, which they received in the mail.
"If I could give you one piece of advice guys it would be this, never go to bed angry okay. Save that anger for people not wearing masks," Hayes said as he married the pair.
Arguijo and his new husband also received $10,000 from Life is Good.
