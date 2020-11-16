Sean "Diddy" Combs voiced his love for his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter on the second anniversary of her death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 51-year-old rapper and music producer honored Porter, a model and actress, in an Instagram post Sunday.

Porter died from lobar pneumonia at age 47 in November 2018. She and Combs dated on and off for over a decade and had three children together, son King, 22, and twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila, 13.

Combs paid tribute to Porter with a slideshow of family photos.

"QUEEN KIM PORTER!! @ladykp ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER," he captioned the post.

Combs honored Porter in another post Monday.

"The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!! @ladykp," he wrote.

Porter also had a son, Quincy, 29, from a previous relationship. Combs said in the May 2019 issue of Essence magazine that Porter asked him to take care of her children before she died.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Three days before she passed, she wasn't feeling well. She had the flu, and sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick," he recalled. "One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies.' She actually said that to me before she died."

Combs described the special bond and "total trust" he had with Porter during their relationship.

"Whenever I was around her, I felt as though God had his hand in it. I always felt like God had sent her," he said. "Nobody could love me the way she loved me, especially as, you know, as crazy as I acted."

Combs also has a son, Justin, 26, with Misa Hylton and a daughter, Chance, 14, with Sarah Chapman.