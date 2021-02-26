Police in Canada's Prince Edward Island said they wrangled a loose seal for the second time in a week after one of the animals was spotted crossing a highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Prince Edward Island said officers stationed in the Queens district were called out Tuesday on a report of a seal pup crossing a highway near Fairview and headed toward a field, in the opposite direction from the water.

A member of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans joined in the search, and the team used a snowmobile and a drone to locate the wandering seal.

The seal was loaded onto the snowmobile and taken back to the road, where a Department of Fisheries and Oceans vehicle was waiting to transport the animal to the north shore for release.

The rescue came only days after a seal was found wandering down a sidewalk in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, about a half-mile away from the nearest water. That seal also was given a ride back to the shore and released.