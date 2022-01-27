The cast of Scrubs will reunite at the 2022 ATX TV Festival.

Organizers announced in a press release Thursday that Zach Braff Neil Flynn and Christa Miller will take part in a panel at the festival in June.

The event will see the cast celebrate the belated 10-year anniversary of Scrubs ending.

The ATX TV Festival runs June 2-5 in Austin, Texas. Organizers previously announced reunion panels featuring the casts of Parenthood and Justified.

Scrubs had a nine-season run on NBC and ABC from 2001 to 2010. The medical comedy-drama was created by Bill Lawrence and followed J.D. Dorian (Braff) and other staff at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital.

The Scrubs cast previously reunited at Vulture Festival in 2018.

Braff will star in an upcoming remake of Cheaper by the Dozen for Disney+. Faison most recently appeared on The L Word: Generation Q, while Chalke stars on the Netflix series Firefly Lane.