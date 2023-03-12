'Scream VI' tops North American box office with $44.5M
UPI News Service, 03/12/2023
Scream VI is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $44.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Creed III with $27.5 million, followed by 65 at No. 3 with $12.3 million, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at No. 4 with $7 million and Cocaine Bear at No. 5 with $6.2 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Jesus Revolution at No. 6 with $5.18 million, Champions at No. 7 with $5.15 million, Avatar: The Way of Water at No. 8 with $2.7 million, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at No. 9 with $1.7 million and Operation Fortune at No. 10 with $1.3 million.
