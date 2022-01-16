Horror sequel Scream is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $30.6 million in receipts in it wekend debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Spider-Man: Far From Home with $20.8 million, followed by Sing 2 at No. 3 with $8.3 million, The 355 at No. 4 with $2.34 million and The King's Man at No. 5 with $2.32 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Belle at No. 6 with $1.65 million, American Underdog at No. 7 with $1.6 million, West Side Story at No. 8 with $948,000, Licorice Pizza at No. 9 with 883,000 and The Matrix Resurrections at No. 10 with $815,000.

Last weekend's Top 10 films grossed about $60.3 million. This weekend's came in at about $70.2 million.