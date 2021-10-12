Neve Campbell must stop a new Ghostface who is on a killing spree in the latest trailer for Scream.

A new cast of teenagers are being hunted down by the masked and hooded Ghostface who uses a knife to take down his victims in the clip released on Tuesday.

The killings bring Campbell's Sidney Prescott back to her hometown to confront the new Ghostface. There she reunites with Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers and David Arquette's Dewey Riley.

Dewey fights with Ghostface inside of a school and Sidney meets the killer face to face while holding a gun.

"Whatever his link is to our past, it's pulled us all back here. And I won't sleep until he's in the ground," Sidney says.

Scream, which was previously titled Scream 5, is coming to theaters on Jan. 14. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are serving as directors. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick penned the screenplay.

Marley Shelton is also returning to the fifth entry in the series as Deputy Judy Hicks. Co-stars include Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy, Kyle Gallner and Mikey Madison.

This is the first Scream film not directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015.