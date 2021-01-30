Singer and transgender icon Sophie died in Greece on Saturday at the age of 34, her record label said.

"Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident," record label Transgressive tweeted.

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

The Grammy-nominated experimental pop musician, disc jockey and producer had collaborated with Madonna on the song "Bitch I'm Madonna" and with Charli XCX on the track "After the Afterparty."

Sophie came out as transgender in her 2017 music video, "It's Okay to Cry." She released the album, Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides in 2018.