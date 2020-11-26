Claire, a Scottish Deerhound, was crowned the winner at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC aired the 19th edition of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia competition after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The program is scheduled to be re-broadcast Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST.

Television star John O'Hurley hosted the event, alongside David Frei, a longtime breeder-owner-handler and American Kennel Club judge.

No spectators were present for this year's competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A 2-year-old male Bulldog named Thor won the Best in Show title in 2019.