SCL Awards: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Ludwig Goransson among nominees
UPI News Service, 02/01/2021
The Society of Composers & Lyricists has announced the nominations for its 2021 SCL Awards.
Composers and Nine Inch Nails bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and composer Ludwig Gi¶ransson lead the nominations for this year's event.
Reznor and Ross have two nominations in the Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film category, for Mank and Soul, the latter of which they worked on with Jon Batiste. Reznor and Ross are also nominated for Outstanding Original Song for Visual Media for "(If Only You Could) Save Me" from Mank.
Gi¶ransson is up for two awards: Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film for Tenet and Outstanding Original Score for Television or Streaming Production for Star Wars: The Mandalorian.
Composer Terence Blanchard and director Spike Lee will receive the Spirit of Collaboration award for their achievements. The pair have worked together on 15 films and 3 television projects, including Da 5 Bloods and BlacKkKlansman.
The SCL Awards will take place during an online event March 2.
Here's the full list of nominations for the SCL Awards:
Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film
