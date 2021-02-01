The Society of Composers & Lyricists has announced the nominations for its 2021 SCL Awards.

Composers and Nine Inch Nails bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and composer Ludwig Gi¶ransson lead the nominations for this year's event.

Reznor and Ross have two nominations in the Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film category, for Mank and Soul, the latter of which they worked on with Jon Batiste. Reznor and Ross are also nominated for Outstanding Original Song for Visual Media for "(If Only You Could) Save Me" from Mank.

Gi¶ransson is up for two awards: Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film for Tenet and Outstanding Original Score for Television or Streaming Production for Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Composer Terence Blanchard and director Spike Lee will receive the Spirit of Collaboration award for their achievements. The pair have worked together on 15 films and 3 television projects, including Da 5 Bloods and BlacKkKlansman.

The SCL Awards will take place during an online event March 2.

Here's the full list of nominations for the SCL Awards:

Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Ludwig Gi¶ransson, Tenet

Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul

Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film

Emile Mosseri, Minari

Lolita Ritmanis, Blizzard of Souls

Sherri Chung, The Lost Husband

Steven Price, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Tamar-Kali, Shirley

Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production

Blake Neely, The Flight Attendant

Carlos Rafael Rivera, The Queen's Gambit

Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq, Lovecraft Country

Ludwig Gi¶ransson, Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Martin Phipps, The Crown

Outstanding Original Song for Visual Media

Diane Warren, "Free" from The One and Only Ivan

Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, Rickard Goransson, "Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, "(If You Could) Only Save Me" from Mank

Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq, Sonia Sanchez, "Tulsa 1921, Catch the Fire" from Lovecraft Country

Erran Baron Cohen, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, "Wuhan Flu" from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media

Gordy Haab, Star Wars: Squadrons

Garry Schyman, Mikolai Stroinski, Metamorphosis

Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi, Ghost of Tsushima