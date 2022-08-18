'School for Good and Evil': Michelle Yeoh plays professor in photo for Netflix series
UPI News Service, 08/18/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The School for Good and Evil.
The streaming service shared a photo for the fantasy film Wednesday featuring Michelle Yeoh.
The image introduces Yeoh as Professor Emma Anemone, who teaches Beautification at the School for Good.
The School for Good and Evil is based on the Soman Chainani novel of the same name. The film follows best friends Sophie (Sophia Ann Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), who are kidnapped and taken to the School for Good and Evil, where they train to become fairy tale heroes or villains.
