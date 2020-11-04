Former Schitt's Creek stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy have reunited for a Hudson's Bay holiday commercial.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair played mother and daughter Moira and Alexis Rose on the sitcom Schitt's Creek for six seasons.

In "A Call to Joy," a one-minute commercial for Canadian department store Hudson's Bay, the actresses are seen dressing up, decorating, exchanging gifts and enjoying warm drinks by a fireplace in a Hudson's Bay store window.

"The holidays have officially arrived and we're calling on Emmy winners Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy to help us make the season overly bright [star,]" said a message accompanying the video on YouTube. "Visit thebay.com/holiday to see more from this dynamic duo and find all of your gifting needs. #HBHoliday."

Schitt's Creek swept the comedy categories at the Emmy Awards in September, winning a total of seven prizes, including the top honor for Outstanding Comedy Series.

O'Hara, Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy earned the statuettes for Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy, respectively.

Levy's real-life son Daniel also picked up the prizes for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy.

The younger Levy and Andrew Cividino shared the prize for Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series, as well.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The sitcom is about a wealthy couple forced to relocate with their adult children to the titular small town after they lose their fortune. It wrapped up its sixth and final season this spring.