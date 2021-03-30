Vikings, Burden of Truth, Cardinal: Until the Night, Departure and Transplant are nominated for Best Drama series. Cardinal: Until the Night and Trickster both earned 15 nominations in total.
Blood Quantum, on the film side, leads with 10 nominations.
Beans, Funny Boy, Nadia, Butterfly, The Nest and Underground are nominated for Best Motion Picture.
Michelle Pfeiffer is nominated for Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for French Exit along with Carrie Coon for The Nest, Carmen Moore for Rustic Oracle, Rosalie Pepin for Vacarme and Madeleine Sims-Fewer for Violation.
Saul Williams is nominated for Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Akilla's Escape alongside Michael Greyeyes for Blood Quantum, Alex Wolff for Castle in the Ground, Lance Henriksen for Falling and Joakim Robillard for Underground.
A full list of nominees can be found on the official Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television website. The 2021 Canadian Screen Awards will take place virtually on May 20.
