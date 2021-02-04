Schitt's Creek, The Flight Attendant, The Great, Bridgerton, Ozark and The Crown were nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards on Thursday morning.Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs and Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins read the names aloud in an event that was streamed live on Instagram.The SAG Awards honor excellence in film and television acting. Winners will be announced on April 4 in a TNT and TBS simulcast.The nominees for the 2021 SAG Awards are:Best Ensemble in a TV ComedyDead to MeThe Flight AttendantThe GreatSchitt's CreekTed LassoBest Actor in a TV ComedyJason Sudeikis Ted LassoEugene Levy Schitt's CreekDan Levy Schitt's CreekNicholas Hoult The GreatBest Actress in a TV ComedyChristina Applegate Dead to MeLinda Cardellini Dead to MeKaley Cuoco The Flight AttendantAnnie Murphy Schitt's CreekCatherine O'Hara Schitt's CreekBest Ensemble in a TV DramaBetter Call SaulBridgertonThe CrownLovecraft CountryOzarkBest Actor in a TV DramaJason Bateman OzarkSterling K. Brown This is UsJosh O'Connor The CrownBob Odenkirk Better Call SaulRege-Jean Page BridgertonBest Actress in a TV DramaLaura Linney OzarkJulia Garner OzarkEmma Corrin The CrownOlivia Colman The CrownGillian Anderson The CrownBest Actor in a TV Movie or Limited SeriesBill Camp The Queen's GambitDaveed Diggs HamiltonMark Ruffalo I Know This Much is TrueHugh Grant The UndoingEthan Hawke The Good Lord BirdBest Actress in a TV Movie or Limited SeriesCate Blanchett Mrs AmericaMichael Coel I May Destroy YouNicole Kidman The UndoingAnya Taylor-Joy The Queen's GambitKerry Washington Little Fires EverywhereBest Stunt Ensemble -- FilmDa 5 BloodsMulanNews of the WorldThe Trial of the Chicago 7Wonderwoman 1984Best Stunt Ensemble -- TVBoysCobra KaiLovecraft CountryThe ManadalorianWestworld