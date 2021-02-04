Schitt's Creek, The Flight Attendant, The Great, Bridgerton, Ozark and The Crown were nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards on Thursday morning.

Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs and Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins read the names aloud in an event that was streamed live on Instagram.

The SAG Awards honor excellence in film and television acting. Winners will be announced on April 4 in a TNT and TBS simulcast.

The nominees for the 2021 SAG Awards are:

Best Ensemble in a TV Comedy

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a TV Comedy

Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso

Eugene Levy Schitt's Creek

Dan Levy Schitt's Creek

Best Actress in a TV Comedy

Christina Applegate Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara Schitt's Creek

Best Ensemble in a TV Drama

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Jason Bateman Ozark

Sterling K. Brown This is Us

Josh O'Connor The Crown

Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul

Rege-Jean Page Bridgerton

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Laura Linney Ozark

Julia Garner Ozark

Emma Corrin The Crown

Olivia Colman The Crown

Gillian Anderson The Crown

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs Hamilton

Mark Ruffalo I Know This Much is True

Hugh Grant The Undoing

Ethan Hawke The Good Lord Bird

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett Mrs America

Michael Coel I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy The Queen's Gambit

Kerry Washington Little Fires Everywhere

Best Stunt Ensemble -- Film

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonderwoman 1984

Best Stunt Ensemble -- TV

Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Manadalorian

Westworld