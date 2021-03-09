Schitt's Creek alum Annie Murphy has joined the cast of Russian Doll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announced in a tweet Tuesday that Murphy, 34, will star in Season 2 of the comedy-drama series.

Russian Doll premiered on Netflix in February 2019. The series is created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler, and stars Lyonne, Greta Lee, Yul Vazquels, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Ashley.

Russian Doll follows Nadia Vulvokov (Lyonne), a woman who repeatedly dies while reliving a party in New York City.

Murphy is known for playing Alexis Rose on the sitcom Schitt's Creek, which ended in April 2020 after a six-season run. She reunited with her co-star Catherine O'Hara for a Hudson's Bay ad in November.

Murphy is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as Alexis at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Schitt's Creek cast is also up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Murphy will also star in the new AMC series Kevin Can [Expletive] Himself.