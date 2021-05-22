Schitt's Creek actress Sarah Levy is set to host the first Best of Friends Awards special for TBS.

"Starting today, fans can vote for their favorite moments from the iconic series in a variety of categories -- including Best Celebrity Cameo, Best Musical Moment, Best Romantic Moment and more - by visiting www.TBS.com," a network news release said Friday.

"Winners will be announced during a livestream on TBS' YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages on Wednesday, May 26 at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT, with a special guest appearance from a Friends fan favorite."

Friends initially aired 1994-2004, but has remained popular in reruns.

A special called Friends: The Reunion is scheduled to stream on HBO Max May 27.