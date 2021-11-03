Scheana Shay says her friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent is "doing good" amid her split from Randall Emmett.

The 36-year-old television personality gave an update on Kent during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Kent and Emmett reportedly split in October after getting engaged in 2018. The pair have a 7-month-old daughter together, Ocean.

In addition to the split, Page Six reported last week that Emmett filed court documents in March requesting to decrease child support payments to his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, because of his "significant debt."

Tuesday's Vanderpump Rules showed Kent clash with her cast mates while questioning Shay's fiance, Brock Davies. Kent dismissed comparisons of Emmett to Davies, calling Emmett a "stand-up man."

On WWHL, Shay was asked for her thoughts on Kent's "stand-up" remark following news of Emmett's financial troubles.

"I'm not going to speak on that relationship at all. You know, it's a tough position that they're in," Shay said.

Shay denied it was "satisfying" to hear of Emmett's issues after Kent's remarks.

"I don't like seeing her go through any of this," Shay said. "I talk to Lala almost every day. I've checked in on her a lot. She's doing good."

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy said on WWHL in October that his loyalty stands with Kent amid the split.

Vanderpump Rules is in its ninth season on Bravo. The series also stars Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Charli Burnett.