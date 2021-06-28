Scarlett Johansson said bidding farewell to Black Widow will be bittersweet while appearing on Good Morning America on Monday.

Johansson is reprising her role as the Marvel character for likely the final time in Black Widow, which comes to theaters and Disney+ with premiere access on July 9.

"I think it's bittersweet. I've had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family. I'm going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to," the actress said when asked about leaving Black Widow behind after first appearing as the character in 2010's Iron Man 2.

"I feel really proud of this film and I think it's great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we've done so far so yeah like I said, it's bittersweet," she continued.

Johansson was also asked if her husband Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live fame asks her about Marvel spoilers. The couple got married in October 2020.

"He is so spoiler averse. He doesn't want to know anything during filming. If I tell him who was on the set that day he's worried that he's going to start guessing what the plotline is. Mums the word for sure, he wants to be surprised," Johansson said.