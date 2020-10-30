Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married last weekend, Meals on Wheels has announced on Instagram.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," Meals on Wheels said on Thursday.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," the organization continued.

Meals on Wheels uploaded a photo of the Staten Island Ferry next to the announcement alongside the caption "Jost Married."

Johansson, 35, and Jost, 38, were engaged in May 2019. Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac who she shares 6-year-old daughter Rose with.

"He killed it!" the actress said in October 2019 about Jost's proposal.

"He did like a whole James Bond situation. He's surprising. He's got a lot behind that news desk that he's hiding ... [He's] very charming and very thoughtful and romantic," she continued.

Jost appears on Saturday Night Live, while Johansson will next be seen in Marvel's Black Widow, which is set to be released on May 7, 2021.