Saweetie discussed trying to make it on her own despite having famous relatives while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loni Love served as the guest host on Wednesday and mentioned how Saweetie has kept it a secret that MC Hammer is her uncle and Gabrielle Union is her cousin.

"I just like to keep everything just goal-orientated and music-focused. I know that sometimes when you're related to such big names it can overshadow what you're doing," the singer said.

Saweetie stated that she kept her music a secret from her relatives and wanted to make it on her own.

Saweetie's mother was also a dancer in music videos for DMX and Nelly, and mentioned how her mom looks out for her backstage.

"When she's on set, she does not play about my glam. She is like, 'Um this needs to be fixed, help my girl out.' She does not play, I love that about her," Saweetie said.

Saweetie is set to release her debut album titled Pretty Bitch Music in 2021. The project will contain the singles "Fast (Motion)," Tap In, Back to the Streets" featuring Jhene Aiko and "Best Friend" featuring Doja Cat.