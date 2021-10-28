Saweetie has been selected to host the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.

"The one and only ice bae @Saweetie will be hosting the show and trust when I say you don't want to miss it!!" the official Twitter account for the MTV EMAs said on Thursday.

Saweetie will also take the stage to perform her songs "Best Friend" and "Back to the Streets."

"Anything can happen at the MTV EMAs. The EMAs celebrate the universal language of music for the whole world to see and I can't wait to get out there and perform because I've got some surprises of my own!" Saweetie said in a statement.

The 2021 MTV EMAs are set to take place on Nov. 14 at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary. The ceremony will air live on MTV at 3 p.m. EDT.

Saweetie is nominated in the Best New category. Justin Bieber leads the field with eight nominations including Best Artist. Lil Nas X and Doja Cat both come in second with six nominations each.

Maluma, Maneskin and Kim Petras will also be performing at the event.