The Saved by the Bell reboot will return for a second season in November.

Peacock on Wednesday shared a teaser and release date, Nov. 24, for the new season.

The preview reunites original cast members Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Morris), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle).

In addition, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchel Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peiħa, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden co-star as new students at Bayside High School.

Season 2 will follow the staff and students of Bayside High as they prepare to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition.

Saved by the Bell is a reboot and revival of the NBC series of the same name, which aired for four seasons from 1989 to 1993. The Peacock series is created by Sam Bobrick.