The Saved by the Bell revival will return for a second season on Peacock.

The streaming service confirmed Tuesday that it renewed the reboot series for Season 2.

"Freaking Out because #SavedbytheBell is coming back for Season 2!!!!" Peacock tweeted alongside a gif of a Zack Morris phone.

Saved by the Bell is a reboot and sequel to the NBC sitcom of the same name, which aired from 1989 to 1993. The new series features original stars Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen and newcomers Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah and Alycia Pascual-Pei±a.

The revival is created by Sam Bobrick, with Tracey Wigfield as writer and executive producer.

"I'm thrilled that Saved By the Bell has been renewed. I've been blown away by all the love for the show and can't wait to go back and make more episodes," Wigfield said in a statement. "Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot."

NBCUniversal television and streaming president of scripted content Lisa Katz said Peacock looks forward to Season 2.

"Saved By the Bell brought a fresh and modern take to the beloved original series that resonated with viewers of all ages," Katz said. "Season 1 tackled topical, relevant issues with wit, heart, humor and just the right amount of nostalgia. And we look forward to bringing fans back to Bayside next season."

In the revival, Lopez's A.C. Slater is now a P.E. teacher and football coach at Bayside High, while Berkley's Jessie Spano is a school counselor and mom to Bayside student Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli).