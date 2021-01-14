Dustin Diamond's representatives announced on Facebook Thursday that the Saved by the Bell alum is battling cancer.

An official statement from "Team Dustin" said: "At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer.

"Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made," the message said. "We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

People.com said it confirmed Tuesday that Diamond had been hospitalized for an unknown illness.

TMZ reported the 44-year-old actor sought treatment in Florida last weekend after feeling pain all over his body.

"The medical staff is currently running tests on Dustin and they're hoping to get answers soon," his publicist told UsMagazine.com Tuesday.

Saved by the Bell was a teen sitcom that initially ran 1989 to 1993. Diamond was not part of a revival of the show that debuted last year.