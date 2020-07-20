Savannah Guthrie is undergoing another surgery on her eye.

The Today host, 48, said on the show Monday that she was leaving early to have cataract surgery on her right eye.

Guthrie was injured in November when her son, Charley, now 3, threw a toy train at her eye. Guthrie's retina was detached and she previously had retina reattachment surgery in December.

"Well, guys, it's not over," Guthrie told her co-hosts Monday. "So apparently if you have that retina reattachment surgery, it's very common to get cataracts, so that happened to me. So I'm actually going to leave in 20 minutes and have cataract surgery."

Guthrie has been experiencing distorted and blurred vision due to the cataract.

"I'm super excited," she said of the surgery. "I feel like it's Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract I'll really be able to see and I have had a hard time seeing."

Guthrie hopes to return to Today later in the week.

Guthrie has two children, Charlie and daughter Vale, 5, with her husband, Michael Feldman. In April, Guthrie's kids unexpectedly joined her on air as she filmed Today at home.

The Today cast and crew are now back in the studio but practicing social distancing and other safety measures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.