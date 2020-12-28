Savannah Guthrie spent her 49th birthday with her family at home.

The Today co-host celebrated the occasion Sunday with her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two children, daughter Vale, 6, and son Charles, 4.

Guthrie shared photos on Instagram of herself and her kids posing in their pajamas. A sign reading "Happy Birthday Mom" can be seen in the background.

"Instagram ---> reality," Guthrie captioned the post.

Guthrie also posted photos of herself and her kids about to enjoy birthday cupcakes.

"Wishes came true! thanks for the love - especially @feldmike," she wrote.

Guthrie's Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Jenna Bush Hager were among those to wish Guthrie a happy birthday in the comments.

"Happy bday doll!!!" Kotb wrote.

"Happy Birthday, Savvvie G!!" Roker added.

"Love you so much!!!" Hager said.

Today's Craig Melvin and Kristen Welker also wished Guthrie a happy birthday during Monday's episode of the talk show.

"We want to say a very happy birthday to Savannah," Welker said. "She celebrated, of course, with Mike, Vale and Charley ... She was so happy to be celebrating with her little ones."

Guthrie and Feldman married in March 2014. In April, Guthrie's kids unexpectedly joined her on camera as she filmed Today from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the sixth week of home basement broadcasting, we've really broke the seal. The duct tape on the door has been lifted, and here they are!" she said.