Savannah Guthrie's kids unexpectedly joined her as she filmed Today at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guthrie's children, daughter Vale, 5, and son Charley, 3, crashed the show during Thursday's broadcast.

Vale and Charley, Guthrie's kids with her husband, Michael Feldman, waved to Guthrie's co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

"In the sixth week of home basement broadcasting, we've really broke the seal. The duct tape on the door has been lifted, and here they are!" Guthrie said.

Guthrie posted a gif on Twitter of herself with Charley.

"Surprise appearance from my littlest cohost this morning on @TODAYshow," she captioned the post.

Guthrie started filming Today again at the end of March after completing a cautionary quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Guthrie self-quarantined after coming down with a sore throat and runny nose.

"I feel good and sure I will be back in no time - but during these days, it's on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us," she said at the time.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Guthrie previously missed several weeks of Today after injuring her eye during an incident with her son in December.

Guthrie's Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager announced in an E! In the Room Instagram Live stream Wednesday that Guthrie is the godmother of her son, Hal.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel have also had appearances from their kids as they film the late-night shows from home. Fallon was speaking to actress Halle Berry on Tuesday when his daughter Winnie, 6, popped in.