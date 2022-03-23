Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb gave a special musical performance of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon, on Tuesday, handed the pair guitars and pushed them to perform after stating that they were musically talented.

"We know a few chords," Kotb said.

"I haven't touched a guitar in six months," Guthrie added.

Guthrie and Kotb then performed "Take Me Home, Country Roads" with Fallon and the audience singing the lyrics along with them.

The duo also discussed how Guthrie forgot her wedding anniversary and whether or not Kotb had dived correctly into the water as she took the polar plunge on Today.

Guthrie and Kotb will be inducted into the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame on April 14.

"We basically feel like, that's how you know you're old," Guthrie joked about the honor.

"There's no young people in the hall of fame," she continued.