Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker had a happy reunion on Today.

The Today co-anchor and Today weather anchor saw each other in person for the first time in months during a segment Tuesday in Hudson, N.Y.

Guthrie was in Hudson to report on small communities re-opening amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Roker has had ties to Hudson for years.

"I've lived up here, my family's up here for over 22 years," Roker said on Today. "This is such a spectacular place, and other small towns just like it all across the country, and especially here in the northeast, trying to reopen."

Roker also shared socially-distanced photos with Guthrie on Twitter.

"Ahhhh. #reunitedanditfeelssogood So good seeing @SavannahGuthrie in person here on @TODAYshow live from #hudsonny," he wrote.

"The best part of my day/week/month!!! Seeing @alroker again!!" Guthrie tweeted in response.

Today has been filming remotely since March due to the health crisis. Guthrie and her co-anchor Hoda Kotb said on Watch What Happens Live last week that the pandemic has confirmed that their partnership is the right fit.

"We miss each other so much that we actually call during the commercials and talk, and then we text through the entire show," Guthrie said. "Me and Hoda, we are the right match for each other."

Guthrie also shared how she has postponed her wedding to Joel Schiffman due to the health crisis.