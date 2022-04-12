Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new African series Savage Beauty.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama series Tuesday featuring South African actress Rosemary Zimu.

Zimu plays Zinhle Manzini, a mysterious young woman who seeks revenge against the Bhengus, a powerful family who runs the cosmetics company Bhengu Beauty.

"Fifteen years ago, Don and Grace Bhengu (Nthati Moshesh and Dumisani Mbebe) tested a toxic product on a group of children living on the streets. Now one of the two survivors, Zhinhle Manzini, returns to seek revenge," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Zinhle (Zimu) infiltrate the family by becoming the face of Bhengu Beauty.

Savage Beauty is created by Lebogang Mogashoa. The cast also includes Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Angela Sithole, Jesse Suntele, Oros Mampofu, Mpho Sebeng, Slindile Nodangala and John Ncamane.

Savage Beauty premieres May 12 on Netflix.