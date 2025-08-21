Aura Entertainment released the trailer for the documentary Satisfied on Thursday. Fathom Entertainment releases the film in theaters Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

Named after her song from the Broadway show Hamilton, Satisfied follows Renee Elise Goldsberry from her auditions for the show through winning the Tony Award for it. As Hamilton mania built, Goldsberry opened up about struggles during performances.

"Sometimes now when I'm doing the show, I keep having panic attacks throughout the number," Goldsberry confesses on camera. "This is starting to feel like a runaway train overwhelming everything else in my life completely."

Goldsberry speaks in the film about her dual dreams to have a family and be an actor/singer. She wonders sometimes if those dreams are mutually exclusive.

Cameras inside her home show her children missing her while she is rehearsing and performing, and her husband, Alexis Johnson, stating they are creating a home where everyone thrives.

The documentary also shows Goldsberry trying to get pregnant. Her son, Benjamin, was born in 2009 and the trailer shows her embarking on her sixth pregnancy. She and Johnson adopted Brielle in 2014.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also participates in the documentary, praising Goldsberry's fast rapping skills and confirming the demands the show places on performers.

Satisfied premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. Chris Bolan and Melissa Haizlip directed.