Dominic West, Connor Swindells, Alfie Allen, Jack O'Connell, Sofia Boutella and more have joined the cast of BBC drama series SAS: Rogue Heroes, from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

SAS: Rogue Heroes, based on Ben Macintyre's best-selling book of the same name, will follow how the SAS was formed during World War II.

West (The Wire) will portray Lt. Col. Wrangel Clarke with Swindells (Sex Education) as David Stirling, Allen (Game of Thrones) as Jock Lewes, O'Connell (Skins) as Paddy Mayne and Boutella (Atomic Blonde) as Eve.

Amir El Masry (Industry), Theo Barklem-Biggs (Carnival Row), Corin Silva (The Bay), Jacob Ifan (Bang), Donal Finn (The Witcher), Jacob McCarthy (A.P. Bio), Michael Schaeffer (Chernobyl) and Miles Jupp (The Great) are also set to star.

Swinfells' David Stirling will fight for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will cause issues behind enemy lines.

SAS: Rogue Heroes is created and written by Knight with Tom Shankland (The Serpent) serving as director and Stephen Smallwood (The Serpent) serving as producer. Production is underway.

"I'm really excited to be gathering together the very best of a new generation of British and International talent to tell this remarkable story. The people who are depicted and who did such extraordinary things were young, in their 20s, and we have made a conscious decision to cast people of the same age. We enter this project with a spirit of adventure and believe our young and talented actors will do justice to this period of history," Knight said in a statement.