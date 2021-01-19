Monday night's episode of The Bachelor's 25th season featured Sarah, a 24-year-old broadcast journalist from San Diego, CA, quitting the show due to incredible tension with the other bachelorettes, including Victoria, a 27-year-old from New York, NY.
Sarah took to Instagram after the broadcast aired and posted an image that read, "Real queens fix each other's crowns."
Sarah was shown having several emotional breakdowns over her insecurities and homesickness on The Bachelor, which resulted in Matt giving the bachelorette extra time and attention, both during a group date and at the beginning of Serena Pitt's one-on-one date.
The women were furious Sarah was stealing their time away from Matt, and since Sarah could feel the target growing on her back, she ended up isolating herself from her fellow bachelorettes for nearly two days.
When Sarah finally emerged from her bedroom to apologize to the ladies for her actions, she was essentially attacked by the group -- and Victoria appeared to throw the hardest punches.
Sarah captioned her Monday Instagram post, "We see the quote 'women supporting women' all the time on the Internet but what does that really mean?"
"To me, it means sharing encouragement instead of judgment. Refraining from negative comments even when it's sometimes easier to say something mean instead of something nice."
Sarah continued, "It means supporting a female owned business and paying full price. It means supporting a younger woman in your industry and offering guidance and support when appropriate."
Sarah said "women supporting women" also means "valuing community over competition."
"It does NOT mean you have to pretend to like everyone always. That's impossible. But it DOES mean being a good person, keeping your head up and refraining from degrading another human being. You never know the internal battles another person is going through."
Sarah concluded, "At the end of the day, please just be a decent, kind individual."
While Sarah felt guilty for leaving her father at home with his ALS battle and was also struggling with jealousy and insecurity due to her past failed relationships, Sarah decided to leave The Bachelor almost immediately after Matt's bachelorettes lashed out at her.
Sarah attempted to apologize and clear the air, but the women quickly ganged up on her.
Sarah began by saying she had made great connections with some of the women, and Victoria snapped, "Who is she talking about here?!"
Victoria accused Sarah of "monopolizing" Matt's time and added, "This is not The Sarah Show."
Serena Chew slammed Sarah by saying, "You didn't care. You didn't take anyone else's feelings into account except for your own. I don't even think you took Matt's feelings into account... You were trying to make him feel bad for you or something."
Victoria agreed and added, "Just say you needed his validation and you thought you were more important than anyone else's time."
Anna Redman and Serena C. said Sarah's actions felt "manipulative," "calculated" and "toxic."
"I concur. You are all three of those things, Sarah," Victoria chimed in.
Sarah was on the verge of tears and said she wanted to make amends with everyone, but then Victoria clapped back and said, "Why do you think we want to make amends with you?"
Victoria subsequently called Sarah "a calculative little b-tch" in a confessional and told Sarah to her face that she would not accept her apology.
"I hope your connection with Matt is very strong right now, because the rest of your living situation is going to be horrible," Kit Keenan noted.
"Yeah," Victoria agreed with a sinister laugh.
Kit vented to the other girls how she never wanted to hear from Sarah or see her face again.
Katie Thurston approached Sarah later on and commented on how she didn't like how the other women had treated Sarah. Katie urged Sarah to continue exploring her connection with Matt, but Sarah admitted she was "not cut out" for this process and all of her insecurities were surfacing.
"I need to put my well-being first, and I'm not in a good headspace here," Sarah cried to Katie.
"And I haven't really opened up to you about the situation with my dad, but he has a terminal illness, and it's not years or months -- it's maybe, like, weeks. And that's really weighing on my heart too, time away from him. I thought I was ready for this, but I have to be true to myself."
Once Sarah opted to quit, Katie -- who lost her father in 2012 -- asked Matt's remaining bachelorettes "to stay classy" because they didn't know everyone's story and Sarah had been dealing with a big family issue.
"What I don't want is for her to think she was bullied out of her," Katie explained.
Sarah ultimately explained to Matt her reasoning for leaving, and that included feeling "completely attacked" by the other women when she was already feeling down and low.
Matt asked Sarah to stay because his feelings for her were real and he even stated, "I don't want to lose you," but Sarah had already made her mind up, even though a part of her feared she was making a mistake because she thought Matt was such an incredible guy.