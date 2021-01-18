Sarah Trott is still in the running for Matt James' heart on The Bachelor's 25th season.

Sarah is a 24-year-old broadcast journalist from San Diego, CA.

Sarah enjoyed a one-on-one date with Matt in Week 1, but she seemed a bit closed off at first, and Matt told the cameras that he really wanted their relationship to work.

At dinner that evening, however, Sarah opened up about her hardships at home and how much she adores her family and would do anything for them.

Matt determined that it was an "honor" Sarah came onto The Bachelor to meet him, and she in turn believed they had something very special.

Matt considered Sarah to be beautiful and resilient, and he said, "What more can you ask for when you're looking for someone to spend the rest of your life with?"

Until The Bachelor viewers can watch more of Sarah and Matt's love story unfold on the show, let's learn a little bit about The Bachelor bachelorette right now.

Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about Sarah Trott.


Sarah Trott previously worked as a news anchor

Sarah worked as a weekend morning anchor and multimedia journalist for KESQ, CBS Local 2, KUNA in Palm Desert, CA. The ABC affiliate television station serves Coachella Valley.

Sarah also previously held down a position as a reporter and anchor for KOMU-TV in the Columbia, Missouri area. She worked there from January 2015 to May 2018.

At KOMU-TV, Sarah served as a dayside reporter, co-anchor for morning and noon newscasts, a producer and anchor for Red Carpet Report, and an anchor and local-headline writer for the TODAY show.

The Bachelor bachelorette gave up her career in TV to be a caregiver

When Sarah was 19 years old and in college, her father was diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Sarah said as her father slowly lost the ability to walk and talk, she quit her job in TV and moved home in order to take care of him. Sarah's dad was given 2-5 years to live, but he apparently surpassed doctors' expectations and made it to five years with the disease.

Sarah admits watching her father change was difficult and unimaginable, but she's gushed about how they're very close and he's extremely loving, caring and kind.


Sarah's career is taking off again

Sarah is the host and founder of the female-focused podcast and wellness brand "From Here to Where."

She began working as a digital host and podcaster in May 2019, and she founded "From Here to Where" in June of the following year.

Sarah has a wide range of hobbies and interests

Sarah is a trained fire dancer who dabbles in photography.

The bachelorette enjoys traveling, trying new foods, going to concerts, tennis, hiking and biking.

Sarah is hoping to find a man who prioritizes fitness and a healthy lifestyle just as much as she does, and she wants a guy who will turn every day into an adventure better than the last.


The Bachelor bachelorette's educational background revealed

Sarah was on the tennis team in high school and she graduated from Scripps Ranch High School in 2014.

Sarah then attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she majored in Broadcast Journalism with a focus on Political Science.

She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority during her college years and made the Dean's List for both of her 2015 semesters.


Sarah worked on two different political campaigns after college

Sarah volunteered for Sarah Boot's campaign for City Council in 2014, when she developed an understanding of grass-roots politics.

She also interned at the Office of U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill in Missouri in 2015. She provided research, addressed voter concerns, attended community events, and assisted the office's constituent relations and correspondence.

