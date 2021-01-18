FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
The Bachelor bachelorette gave up her career in TV to be a caregiver
When Sarah was 19 years old and in college, her father was diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig's Disease.
Sarah said as her father slowly lost the ability to walk and talk, she quit her job in TV and moved home in order to take care of him. Sarah's dad was given 2-5 years to live, but he apparently surpassed doctors' expectations and made it to five years with the disease.
Sarah admits watching her father change was difficult and unimaginable, but she's gushed about how they're very close and he's extremely loving, caring and kind.
Sarah's career is taking off again
Sarah is the host and founder of the female-focused podcast and wellness brand "From Here to Where."
She began working as a digital host and podcaster in May 2019, and she founded "From Here to Where" in June of the following year.
Sarah was on the tennis team in high school and she graduated from Scripps Ranch High School in 2014.
Sarah then attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she majored in Broadcast Journalism with a focus on Political Science.
She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority during her college years and made the Dean's List for both of her 2015 semesters.
Sarah worked on two different political campaigns after college
Sarah volunteered for Sarah Boot's campaign for City Council in 2014, when she developed an understanding of grass-roots politics.
She also interned at the Office of U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill in Missouri in 2015. She provided research, addressed voter concerns, attended community events, and assisted the office's constituent relations and correspondence.