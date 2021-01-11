Sarah Trott is one of The Bachelor star Matt James' remaining 24 bachelorettes after the Night 1 Rose Ceremony of the show's 25th season.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sarah is a 24-year-old broadcast journalist from San Diego, CA.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SEASON 25 BACHELORETTES ANNOUNCED! MEET ALL OF MATT JAMES' LADIES! (PHOTOS)

When Sarah introduced herself to the world, she said she had given up her career in TV and moved back home to be a caregiver to her father who has ALS Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Sarah was only 19 years old when her father was diagnosed with a terminal illness, but she said he's still alive and in good spirits.

Sarah was the first bachelorette to speak to Matt during the cocktail party, but at that point, Matt had yet to loosen up, relax and feel comfortable opening up and expressing himself.

Sarah, however, will have more opportunities to get to know Matt since she walked away from the first night of filming with a rose.

ABC has teased that Sarah is a true hopeless romantic, so will she fall hopelessly in love with Matt?

Until The Bachelor viewers can watch Sarah and Matt's romance unfold on the show, let's learn a little bit about this bachelorette right now.

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about Sarah Trott.


Sarah Trott's career is taking off

Sarah is the host and founder of the female-focused podcast and wellness brand "From Here to Where."

She began working as a digital host and podcaster in May 2019, and she founded "From Here to Where" in June of the following year.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SPOILERS: WHO DID MATT JAMES PICK AND END UP WITH? WHAT HAPPENS ON THE 2021 SEASON OF 'THE BACHELOR' (SPOILERS)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Prior to her podcast, Sarah was a news anchor

Sarah worked as a weekend morning anchor and multimedia journalist for KESQ, CBS Local 2, KUNA in Palm Desert, CA. The ABC affiliate television station serves Coachella Valley.

Sarah also previously held down a position as a reporter and anchor for KOMU-TV in the Columbia, Missouri area. She worked there from January 2015 to May 2018.

At KOMU-TV, Sarah served as a dayside reporter, co-anchor for morning and noon newscasts, a producer and anchor for Red Carpet Report, and an anchor and local-headline writer for the TODAY show.


Sarah has a wide range of hobbies and interests

Sarah is a trained fire dancer who dabbles in photography.

The bachelorette enjoys traveling, trying new foods, going to concerts, tennis, hiking and biking.

Sarah is hoping to find a man who prioritizes fitness and a healthy lifestyle just as much as she does, and she wants a guy who will turn every day into an adventure better than the last.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  


Sarah's educational background revealed

Sarah was on the tennis team in high school and she graduated from Scripps Ranch High School in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sarah then attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she majored in Broadcast Journalism with a focus on Political Science.

She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority during her college years and made the Dean's List for both of her 2015 semesters.


Sarah worked on two different political campaigns after college

Sarah volunteered for Sarah Boot's campaign for City Council in 2014, when she developed an understanding of grass-roots politics.

She also interned at the Office of U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill in Missouri in 2015. She provided research, addressed voter concerns, attended community events, and assisted the office's constituent relations and correspondence.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!



FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 25
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 25 NEWS