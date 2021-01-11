Sarah was on the tennis team in high school and she graduated from Scripps Ranch High School in 2014.
Sarah then attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she majored in Broadcast Journalism with a focus on Political Science.
She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority during her college years and made the Dean's List for both of her 2015 semesters.
Sarah worked on two different political campaigns after college
Sarah volunteered for Sarah Boot's campaign for City Council in 2014, when she developed an understanding of grass-roots politics.
She also interned at the Office of U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill in Missouri in 2015. She provided research, addressed voter concerns, attended community events, and assisted the office's constituent relations and correspondence.