HBO Max announced Friday that it has ordered the animated series Santa Inc. Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen lead the voice cast and Rogen produces through his Point Grey Pictures.

Silverman will provide the voice of Candy Smalls, an elf hoping to take over for Santa Claus (Rogen). She gets the opportunity when Amazon poaches Santa's expected successor.

Both Silverman and Rogen have worked in animation before. Silverman was the voice of Vanellope von Schweetz in the Wreck-It Ralph movies and has guest voiced on The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers. Rogen co-wrote and voiced characters in Sausage Party and also did a voice on The Simpsons.

Shrill co-creator Alexandra Rushfield wrote the series, which will be eight half hour episodes. Santa Inc. is described as having a feminist bent by tackling Smalls' goal to become the first female Santa Claus.

Executive Vice President of Original Comedy and Animation Suzanna Makkos promised Santa Inc. would be for HBO Max's adult subscribers.

"I have long dreamed of taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R rated comedy," Makkos said in a press release.

HBO Max launches May 27. No release date has been given for Santa Inc.