Sarah Paulson said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she will wear prosthetics to portray the late Linda Tripp in American Crime Story Season 3.

The third season will explore former President Bill Clinton 's impeachment trial and the Monica Lewinsky scandal that took place between 1998 and 1999.

Tripp, who worked as a White House secretary during the administration of President H.W. Bush and worked in the Clinton administration in 1993 and 1994, is credited with helping to expose Clinton's affair with Lewinsky.

"This is going to require a lot of things. I'll be wearing a lot of prosthetics and body transformational accoutrement," Paulson told Kimmel on Wednesday.

Paulson said that she was not able to meet Tripp before she died at the age of 70 in April.

"I don't know if I ever would have met Linda or if Linda would have even been open to doing anything like that but I got as many text messages when she passed away as if I had died," the actress said.

"It was weird because I have been spending so much time reading all these books and working with a dialect coach. I was immersed in this and it was a very wild thing. It really did make me sad," she continued.

Paulson also said that production on American Crime Story Season 3 was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.