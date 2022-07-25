Actress Sarah Paulson is set to star in the upcoming horror thriller film Dust from Searchlight Pictures.

Paulson, 47, will also serve as the film's executive producer.

Dust will reportedly follow Paulson's character as she becomes trapped by a series of dust storms, becoming haunted by past encounters and being forced to take extraordinary steps to save her family.

The film will be jointly directed by Will Joines and Katie Crouse. Dust will debut on streaming as a Hulu original film, and while a release date has not yet been announced, the project is scheduled to begin principal photography in late August, according to Deadline.

"Sarah is an extraordinary artist and we are thrilled to be working with her again," said Searchlight Pictures presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a statement.

This will not be Paulson's first stint with the production company.

She previously starred in Searchlight's critically acclaimed drama 12 Years a Slave. The 2013 film received nine Academy Award nominations, winning for Best Picture.

Paulson was also seen in the studio's 2011 film Martha Marcy May Marlene alongside Elizabeth Olsen.

Besides these projects, Paulson has become known for her star performances in a variety of other roles.

This includes blockbuster films such as Ocean's 8 and Glass, as well as another Best Picture nominee, 2017's The Post.

She is most widely recognized, though, for her award-winning roles on television.

Paulson starred in FX's smash-hit American Horror Story, portraying numerous characters during the show's life cycle and receiving five Primetime Emmy nominations for her work.

She would later take the Emmy home with her following her performance as prosecutor Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, one of nine Emmys that the show would go on to win.

Paulson would return to American Crime Story for the show's third season, this time portraying civil servant Linda Tripp during the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton.

The role would earn her yet another Emmy nomination.

While her last film appearance was in 2020 in Run, Paulson is currently preparing to helm a number of other projects.

This includes beginning production on Bruce Norris' film adaptation of his Tony and Pulitzer-winning play, Clybourne Park. She is also attached to star in an adaptation of Glennon Doyle's memoir Untamed by J.J Abrams' production company, Bad Robot.