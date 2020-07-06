Former WWE star Sarah Logan and her husband, current WWE star Erik of The Viking Raiders, announced Monday that they are expecting their first child together.

"!!PREGNANT!!" Logan, whose real name is Sarah Rowe, said on Instagram alongside a photo of herself looking shocked next to Erik, whose real name is Raymond Rowe.

Logan discussed the announcement further in a video posted to her YouTube page, The Wild and Free TV. Logan said that now is a good time to welcome a child following her release from WWE in April.

"You can't wrestle while you're pregnant. That's a very demanding job. And we tried, and almost immediately got pregnant which always makes you feel good," she said.

Logan and Erik married in December 2018.